Canada trade deficit narrows in August to Can$2.4 bln

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Canada's trade deficit narrowed slightly in August to Can$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion), the national statistical agency said Tuesday, as imports and exports stabilized six months into the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The figure, in line with forecasts, follows a Can$2.5 billion deficit in July.

But economists warned that the data signalled the recovery was slowing.

"While the deficit reading was in line with our forecast, the declines seen in two-way trade were troubling," CIBC analyst Royce Mendes said in a research note.

"The slowdown in trade showed up earlier than we had anticipated, and the drop in export volumes suggests that the recovery's momentum could have slowed more than anticipated in August." According to Statistics Canada, imports fell 1.2 percent to Can$47.4 billion in August, while exports decreased 1.0 percent to Can$44.

9 billion. Both figures were below February pre-pandemic levels.

Lower imports of aircraft and parts contributed the most to the decline in imports, along with fewer foreign purchases of industrial machinery, the agency said.

Imports of gold, silver and platinum were also down following several Canadian companies' gold assets acquisitions in July.

Exports of boats as well as motor vehicles were lower too, but the latter was still almost Can$200 million higher than in February.

These decreases were partially offset by higher exports of lumber, up for a fourth consecutive month due to a recent increase in US housing starts.

After three consecutive monthly increases, imports from the United States -- Canada's neighbor and largest trading partner -- fell.

As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened from Can$2.5 billion in July to Can$3.3 billion in August.