UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Trade Deficit Widens In September To Can$3.3 Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Canada trade deficit widens in September to Can$3.3 bln

Canada's trade deficit widened in September to Can$3.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) as both exports and imports rose 1.5 percent but remained down from pre-pandemic levels, the national statistical agency said Wednesday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Canada's trade deficit widened in September to Can$3.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) as both exports and imports rose 1.5 percent but remained down from pre-pandemic levels, the national statistical agency said Wednesday.

The figure was up from a Can$3.2 billion deficit in August, which Statistics Canada revised significantly upward in this month's report. Economics had forecast a Can$2.2 billion trade deficit in September.

The deficit, commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes, was "materially worse" than expected.

"While the main positive from the report was that two-way trade rose in September, suggesting that activity continued to recover, the wider-than-anticipated deficit indicates that Canada's trade challenges are not going away anytime soon," he said in a research note.

According to the data, Canadian exports rose to Can$45.5 billion in the month, led by higher sales abroad of lumber -- which rose for a fifth consecutive month to its highest level in 14 years -- and aircrafts.

Short supplies and higher demand for lumber for construction work and home renovations combined to push up prices, while the uptick in aircraft exports was attributed to more purchases of business jets in the United States, Norway and Britain.

Higher exports of passenger cars and light trucks were also recorded in the month.

These increases, however, were attenuated by a drop in exports of medication used in the treatment of depressive disorders, and of precious metals and gold coins to the United States.

Meanwhile, imports rose mainly on higher crude oil imports as Canadian refineries purchased more crude oil from the US state of Louisiana in particular, to Can$48.8 billion.

Imports of general-purpose machinery and equipment, as well as logging, construction, mining, and oil and gas field machinery and equipment were also up.

Increased imports of lubricants and other petroleum refinery products included diluents used by the Canadian oil industry to ship heavy crude oil by pipeline to the United States.

Those increases were partially offset by lower imports of cellphones blamed on pandemic disruptions of the introductions of new models.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States -- its neighbour and largest trading partner -- narrowed from Can$2.9 billion in August to Can$2.0 billion in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Canada Norway Oil United States August September Gas Gold From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Road turns into track for Dubai Fitne ..

8 minutes ago

KP Food deptt fixes Rs 200 price for 40 kg sugarca ..

1 second ago

European Council President Discusses Countering Te ..

3 seconds ago

CIA police held 2 bootleggers

6 seconds ago

Holiday declared on Sakhi Sultan's Urs

4 minutes ago

CDA continues operation against encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.