Canada Trade Minister To Raise Issue Of EV Tax Cuts During Visit To US - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng will visit Washington this week to voice Ottawa's concerns over the Buy America Act and propositions of tax credits for US-built electrical vehicles (EV), the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small business and Economic Development, joined by members of the opposition, will be visiting Washington, DC from December 1 to December 3, 2021," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release. "The minister will convene meetings with congressional leaders and stakeholders to advocate for Canadian workers and industry in light of harmful Buy America and EV provisions.

"

Ng will also focus on allegedly unfair lumber duties and trade challenges facing Canadian potato exporters, the release added.

The issue of tax credits for electric vehicle manufactured in the United States has been at the top of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's agenda during his visit to Washington earlier this month as well as in interactions between top trade officials of the two countries.

Canada maintains that proposed tax cuts for EV manufacturers in the US will negatively impact the Canadian manufacturers and workers and calls upon Biden to change his mind on the matter.

More Stories From Business

