Canada Unemployment Rate Drops 1.4% In July - Statistics Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Canada Unemployment Rate Drops 1.4% in July - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Canada's unemployment rate decreased by 1.4 percent in July to 10.9 percent after the economy added 419,000 jobs as it continues to emerge from the novel coronavirus-induced shutdowns, Statistics Canada said in its Labor Force Survey on Friday.

The Federal statistics agency noted that employment remains 1.3 million below the pre-pandemic level of 5.6 percent in February.

"The unemployment rate was 10.9 percent in July, falling 1.4 percentage points for the second consecutive month and down from a record high of 13.

7 percent in May," the survey said. "Employment rose by 419,000 (+2.4 percent) in July... this brought employment to within 1.3 million (-7.0 percent) of its pre-COVID February level."

Statistics Canada also said that the largest share from the reported job gains comes from part-time work - 345,000 jobs or 11.3 percent.

Despite the growth in employment, Canada's unemployment rate remains the highest in the G7 group of countries, according to OECD data.

