Canada Unemployment Unchanged In October At 5.5%

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:49 PM

Canada unemployment unchanged in October at 5.5%

Job creation stalled in Canada in October after two months of increases, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5 percent, according to government data released Friday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Job creation stalled in Canada in October after two months of increases, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5 percent, according to government data released Friday.

About 1,800 jobs were shed in the month and although analysts had expected an uptick in job numbers, the unemployment rate was in line with forecasts.

On a year-over-year basis, employment has still grown by 443,000 or 2.4 percent, said Statistics Canada.

But that contrasts with "much softer" economic growth (GDP), noted CIBC analyst Royce Mendes said in a research note.

