Canada Will Not Be Influenced By External Forces On Huawei Decision - Innovation Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:37 AM

Canada will not be swayed by outside jurisdictions when making a decision on Huawei's participation in 5G development, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains said in an interview

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Canada will not be swayed by outside jurisdictions when making a decision on Huawei's participation in 5G development, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains said in an interview.

Senior US officials have repeatedly threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with allies who use Huawei in 5G development projects.

"We will make sure we proceed in a manner that's in our national interest... we won't be influenced by other jurisdictions," Bains told CBC News in an interview aired on Thursday when asked about US pressuring allies.

"We are going to make sure that we make a decision that protects Canadians going forward... we will make our own independent decision based on our own analysis."

In January, Washington warned the United Kingdom, another Five Eyes intelligence sharing ally, that allowing Huawei to participate in the development of the UK 5G network puts the US-UK intelligence-sharing agreements in jeopardy.

Huawei is banned by the US government due to allegations that the tech firm's equipment is built to provide back-door access for Chinese intelligence.

