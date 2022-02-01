UrduPoint.com

Canada Working On Options To Help Europe With Gas Supplies - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Canada is cooperating closely on options to help Europe, including with gas supplies, Defense Minister Anita Anand told journalists on Tuesday

"My colleagues, ministers (Foreign Minister Melanie) Joly and (Chrystia) Freeland are working on additional options together with our government including the ones you've mentioned," she said when asked whether Canada is working on options to help Europe, including with gas supplies.

Tensions around Ukraine have flared over the past several months after the West accused Russia of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion.

The West warns it is preparing massive sanctions against Russia should it advance on Ukraine. The United States says it is discussing with allies and partners in Europe and around the world how to mitigate the impacts of potential Russian activity in Ukraine on energy prices and supplies.

Moscow has repeatedly denied having any intention of "invading" Ukraine, while raising concerns over increased NATO military activity near Russian borders. Russia reiterates that it has the right to move troops within its own territory, stressing that it poses no threat to any state and should be of no concern to anyone.

>