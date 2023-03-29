WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Canada's budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year includes an additional loan of $2.45 billion to Ukraine through an IMF Administered Account for Ukraine, according to budget documents released on Tuesday by the Canadian government.

"Canada's financial assistance to Ukraine includes 2.45 billion in loans to the Government of Ukraine to help deliver essential services to Ukrainians, including proceeds from the world-first $500 million Ukraine Sovereignty bond, which allowed Canadians to support Ukraine directly," said the budget documents.