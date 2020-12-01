UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Budget Deficit To Potentially Soar To $307Bln - Economic Update

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:50 AM

Canada's Budget Deficit to Potentially Soar to $307Bln - Economic Update

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Canada is staring down a $307 billion budget deficit in fiscal year 2020-21, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in her first economic update as finance minister.

The Fall Economic Statement (FES) unveiled on Monday added at least an additional $40 billion to the deficit record-breaking $254.19 billion deficit projected in July by then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who reigned and was replaced by Freeland amid the scandal that he accepted expense paid trips from the WE Charity.

"Including additional measures taken since [Economic and Fiscal Snapshot] 2020 and announced in this statement, the deficit is projected to reach $381.6 billion [US$293.46 billion] in 2020-21," the FES said.

However, the deficit could be as high as $306.61 billion if the measures to deal with the so-called "second wave" of the novel coronavirus pandemic inflicts additional damage on Canada's economy for a sustained period of time, the FES said.

Despite the record-breaking deficit and a Federal debt-to-GDP ratio that will exceed 50 percent for the foreseeable future, the Liberal government is proposing a stimulus of 3 to 4 percent of the country's GDP - or $77 billion - per annum over the next three fiscal years to kick-start the economic recovery.

Freeland explained that low debt servicing costs and new taxes on digital media platforms as well as foreign homebuyers will mitigate the costs of the ambitious spending program.

Canada's ability to service debt has also come into question, with Fitch Ratings stripping Canada of its AAA debt rating citing a "deterioration of public finances" in July, and warning of additional downgrades with the fiscal outlook does not improve.

Canadians will next get to assess the scope of the economic damage when the federal statistics agency releases its third quarter GDP results on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Canada Budget July 2020 Media From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

5 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.