Canada's Budget Proposes Extending Removal Of Special Tariff Treatment For Russia, Belarus

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Canada's new budget released on Tuesday proposes indefinitely extending the withdrawal of the most-favored nation preferential tariff treatment for Russia and Belarus.

"Budget 2023 proposes to amend the Customs Tariff to indefinitely extend the withdrawal of Most-Favoured-Nation preferential tariff treatment for Russian and Belarusian imports," the budget proposal read.

