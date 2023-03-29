WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Canada's new budget released on Tuesday proposes indefinitely extending the withdrawal of the most-favored nation preferential tariff treatment for Russia and Belarus.

"Budget 2023 proposes to amend the Customs Tariff to indefinitely extend the withdrawal of Most-Favoured-Nation preferential tariff treatment for Russian and Belarusian imports," the budget proposal read.