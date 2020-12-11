TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Parts of Canada's COVID-19 economic recovery plan detract from transparency, Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Yves Giroux said in a report on Thursday.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered her first economic update as finance minister on November 30, in which she announced that the Liberal government is proposing a stimulus of 3 to 4 percent of the country's GDP - or $77 billion - per annum over the next three fiscal years to kick-start the economic recovery despite staring down a record-shattering $307 billion budget deficit.

"Aspects of [Fall Economic Statement] FES 2020 detract from transparency: the unallocated and unspecified placeholder of $70-100 billion [$55-77 billion USD] in stimulus spending over 2021-22 to 2023-24; information gaps on funding for anticipated Cabinet decisions; and, the removal of the current service cost outlook for Federal employee benefit plans," the report said.

The report also noted that the fiscal transparency and accountability of the economic action plan would be "enhanced" if the government revealed its fiscal anchor, which in previous years has been the debt-to-GDP ratio and maintaining Canada's "triple A" national credit rating.

Additionally, the size and timeline of the announced stimulus package may have been "mis-calibrated" the report said. Canada's finance department did not identify clear "fiscal guardrails," however, the PBO said, based on the apparent guardrails it detected, the economic markers would be met in the 2021-22 fiscal year as opposed to the government's 2023-24 fiscal year projection.

The parliamentary budget watchdog also drew attention to the $40.84-billion shortfall in the Employment Insurance program and a $77-billion, planned but unallocated, addition to the national debt ceiling that were not accounted for in the economic plan.

The Fall Economic Statement (FES) added at least an additional $40 billion to the record-breaking $254.19 billion deficit projected in July by then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who reigned and was replaced by Freeland amid the scandal that he accepted expense paid trips from the WE Charity.

Canada's ability to service debt has also come into question, with Fitch Ratings stripping Canada of its AAA debt rating citing a "deterioration of public finances" in July, and warning of additional downgrades with the fiscal outlook does not improve.