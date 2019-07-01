UrduPoint.com
Canada's Economy Expands 0.3 Percent In April

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Canada's economy expands 0.3 percent in April

OTTOWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Canada's economy grew 0.3 percent in April due to good performance in oil and gas sectors, according to Statistics Canada Friday.

It is better than economists' expected 0.1 percent growth. The country's economy was up 0.5 percent in March.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 percent in April, primarily due to a 5.5 percent rise in oil and gas extraction.

n Goods-producing industries rose 0.4 percent while services producing industries increased 0.2 percent.

The wholesale trade sector increased 1.4 percent, up for the fourth consecutive month while retail trade edged down 0.1 percent following two months of growth.

The manufacturing sector pulled back 0.8 percent, the largest monthly contraction since August 2017. The construction sector increased 0.2 percent while transportation and warehousing edged down 0.1 percent.

More Stories From Business

