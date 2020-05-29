UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Economy Shrank 8.2 Pc In Q1: Government

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Canada's economy shrank 8.2 pc in Q1: government

Canada's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 8.2 percent in the first quarter as consumers stopped spending and business ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Canada's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 8.2 percent in the first quarter as consumers stopped spending and business ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government reported Friday.

Analysts had forecast an even bigger hit, of 10 percent.

Compared to the final quarter of 2019, the decline was 2.1 percent, Statistics Canada said.

The drop in GDP was the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, the agency said.

First-quarter household spending was down 2.3 pc, which was the steepest quarterly drop ever recorded, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Canada 2019 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and La ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in parts of Punjab

58 seconds ago

FDA taking special measures to promote housing sec ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street stocks open mostly lower amid US-China ..

1 minute ago

Two illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

152 overseas Pakistanis quarantined

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.