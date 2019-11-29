Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday

Statistics Canada blamed a drop in exports for the slowdown, noting that it was moderated by an uptick in consumer spending and business investment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ending September 30 was in line with analyst forecasts.