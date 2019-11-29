UrduPoint.com
Canada's Economy Slowed, Growing 1.3% In Third Quarter: Government Data

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Canada's economy slowed, growing 1.3% in third quarter: government data

Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday.

Statistics Canada blamed a drop in exports for the slowdown, noting that it was moderated by an uptick in consumer spending and business investment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ending September 30 was in line with analyst forecasts.

