UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Economy Slowed In Third Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

Canada's economy slowed in third quarter

Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Canada's economy put on the brakes in the third quarter sending growth falling to 1.3 percent, or almost one-third of the previous three months' GDP, the government statistical agency said Friday.

Statistics Canada blamed a drop in exports for the slowdown, noting that it was moderated by an uptick in consumer spending and business investment.

The agency also revised downward its second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figure to 3.5 percent from its initial estimate in August of 3.7 percent.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months ending September 30 was in line with analyst forecasts.

With projections of a further slowing in economic activity toward the end of the year, most economists believe the Bank of Canada will leave its key lending rate unchanged at 1.75 percent when it is announced next week.

"Canada's third quarter was another so-so result," commented CIBC analyst Avery Shenfeld, "with this quarter's growth rate also in line with the average pace we've seen in the past year or more."Interest rates, he said, were likely "low enough to offset the drag from weak external markets."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Canada Bank August September Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

32 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

33 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

33 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.