UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Employment 1.2Mln Off Pre-COVID-19 Levels - Statistics Agency

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

Canada's Employment 1.2Mln Off Pre-COVID-19 Levels - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Canada's employment levels remain well below pre-coronavirus levels, with the country counting more than one million fewer payroll workers a year after the pandemic began, the state statistics agency said.

"The total number of payroll employees in February was down 1.2 million (-6.8%) from one year earlier, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," Statistics Canada said in its monthly survey of employment, payrolls and hours on Thursday.

Canada did, however, add 43,400 payroll employees in February, after a substantial drop at the height of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in January, with Quebec and Alberta reporting the largest increases, the agency said.

The gains were offset by a decrease of nearly 21,000 payroll employees in Ontario.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to recover the jobs lost during the pandemic, with the government expecting employment levels to return to pre-pandemic levels at some point during 2021, according to the Federal budget delivered last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Budget Ontario Justin Trudeau January February From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

48 minutes ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

1 hour ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

4 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

4 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

3 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.