TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Canadian economy added 246,000 jobs in August, a rise of 1.4 percent, but the unemployment rate remained above 10 percent, the state statistics agency said in its monthly Labor Force Survey on Friday.

While the economy did add jobs for the fourth straight month, gains in August were smaller than in the previous three months, as labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed. Additionally, the number of people employed remains 1.1 million below pre-pandemic levels observed in February.

"Employment rose by 246,000 (+1.4%) in August, compared with 419,000 (+2.4%) in July," Statistics Canada said. "The unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 10.2% in August."

In comparison, according to employment figures released by the Labor Department, the US economy gained 1.4 million jobs in August, bringing the unemployment rate below 10 percent for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Canada's unemployment rate remains the highest in the G7 group of countries, according to OECD data.