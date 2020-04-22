UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Enerplus Starts Shutting Oil Wells, Trims Capital Budget - Company Statement

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Canada's Enerplus Starts Shutting Oil Wells, Trims Capital Budget - Company Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Enerplus, one of Canada's largest oil companies, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has begun shutting wells across North America and cutting its capital budget by C$25 million as the oil sector continues to be plagued by excess supply amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Enerplus has begun to temporarily shut-in select wells across its Williston basin and Canadian operations, and is also preserving the productive capacity of its recently completed seven-well pad in North Dakota," the statement said. "As previously announced, Enerplus has now suspended all further operated drilling and completions activity in North Dakota."

The company will also further reduce capital spending by $25 million to $300 million - bringing the total reductions amount to 45 percent of the 2020 capital budget - and withdraw its corporate guidance for this year, the statement said.

"The unprecedented impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the excess global oil supply, poses significant challenges for our industry," Enerplus President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Dundas said in the release.

On Monday, the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell into negative territory for the first time in history, meaning that investors would theoretically pay people to cart away excess supply. WTI finished at around negative $37 per barrel.

Earlier this month premier of the oil-laden Canadian province of Alberta Jason Kenney warned that the gap in oil demand and supply is at critically high levels and that North American oil tanks to be topped off in 4 to 6 weeks.

The COVID-19 crisis has shattered the demand for oil in North America, with much of the United States and Canada subject to stay-at-home orders, flights grounded and roads nearly devoid of traffic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Budget Company Oil Traffic Williston Price United States May 2020 All From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.