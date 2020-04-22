TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Enerplus, one of Canada's largest oil companies, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has begun shutting wells across North America and cutting its capital budget by C$25 million as the oil sector continues to be plagued by excess supply amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Enerplus has begun to temporarily shut-in select wells across its Williston basin and Canadian operations, and is also preserving the productive capacity of its recently completed seven-well pad in North Dakota," the statement said. "As previously announced, Enerplus has now suspended all further operated drilling and completions activity in North Dakota."

The company will also further reduce capital spending by $25 million to $300 million - bringing the total reductions amount to 45 percent of the 2020 capital budget - and withdraw its corporate guidance for this year, the statement said.

"The unprecedented impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the excess global oil supply, poses significant challenges for our industry," Enerplus President and Chief Executive Officer Ian Dundas said in the release.

On Monday, the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell into negative territory for the first time in history, meaning that investors would theoretically pay people to cart away excess supply. WTI finished at around negative $37 per barrel.

Earlier this month premier of the oil-laden Canadian province of Alberta Jason Kenney warned that the gap in oil demand and supply is at critically high levels and that North American oil tanks to be topped off in 4 to 6 weeks.

The COVID-19 crisis has shattered the demand for oil in North America, with much of the United States and Canada subject to stay-at-home orders, flights grounded and roads nearly devoid of traffic.