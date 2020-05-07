UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Green Party Leader Urges Parliament Not To Bail Out Oil Industry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Canada's Green Party Leader Urges Parliament Not to Bail Out Oil Industry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Canadian lawmakers must not bail out the energy sector if they want the economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis, Green Party leader Elizabeth May said on Wednesday.

"If we want to get out of this pandemic with a healthy global economy, don't put money in fossil fuels at all - to try to bail them out - it won't work... oil is dead," May said before a coronavirus parliamentary committee sitting.

May said more investment is needed in the green energy sector because it is the only sector that can create an abundance of jobs quickly and undoing the economic carnage caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet endorsed May's statements, saying that, even if talk of the oil industry's demise is premature, the Alberta oil sands certainly are "condemned.

"

Officials in oil-laden regions and energy executives have repeatedly highlighted the challenges the Canadian energy sector faces as a result of the earlier oil dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to struggle to recover from the 2014 oil price crash, while advocating for an energy-sector-specific stimulus package.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1.75 billion to fund orphan and dormant oil well clean-up projects and an emission reduction fund, although, some have seen this as a symbolic gesture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Russia Oil Price Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira Justin Trudeau Money May All From Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus recoveries in UAE reach 3,359, 546 new ..

16 minutes ago

Dirham appreciates against top 10 import partners ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan to ease lockdown measures from May 9

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

3 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.