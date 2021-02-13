UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Industrial Price Index Rises In January

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Canada's industrial price index rises in January

Canada's Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 1.9 percent in January 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday.

Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 1.4 percent in the month

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Canada's Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 1.9 percent in January 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday.

Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 1.4 percent in the month.

The price of softwood lumber jumped 19 percent in January. Softwood lumber surged 112.1 percent year over year, a trend underpinned by persistent demand.

Energy and petroleum product prices rose 6.8 percent, due to higher prices for refined petroleum energy products which increased 7 percent.

The increase was mostly attributable to higher prices for crude oil.Prices for Primary non-ferrous metal products climbed 1.5 percent, mostly as a result of a 1.7 percent gain in unwrought gold, silver, and platinum metals.

Year over year, the IPPI was up 3.8 percent. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 5.9 percent year over year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Oil Price January Gold Silver

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 14,861 New COVID-19 Cases - Respo ..

31 seconds ago

Cuba Reiterates Readiness to Help Probe 'Health In ..

33 seconds ago

NBA: Results and standings

36 seconds ago

China's decision to pull BBC off air 'legitimate, ..

39 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani feels mesmerizing to see beautiful vi ..

7 minutes ago

Number of active U.S. drilling rigs increase this ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.