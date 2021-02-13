Canada's Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 1.9 percent in January 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday.

Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 1.4 percent in the month

The price of softwood lumber jumped 19 percent in January. Softwood lumber surged 112.1 percent year over year, a trend underpinned by persistent demand.

Energy and petroleum product prices rose 6.8 percent, due to higher prices for refined petroleum energy products which increased 7 percent.

The increase was mostly attributable to higher prices for crude oil.Prices for Primary non-ferrous metal products climbed 1.5 percent, mostly as a result of a 1.7 percent gain in unwrought gold, silver, and platinum metals.

Year over year, the IPPI was up 3.8 percent. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the IPPI rose 5.9 percent year over year.