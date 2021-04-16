UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Manufacturing Sector Dips In February Amid Semiconductor Shortage

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Canada's Manufacturing Sector Dips in February Amid Semiconductor Shortage

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Canada's manufacturing sector saw its largest decline since the August 2020 in February, the state statistics agency said in its monthly manufacturing report.

"Following the largest increase observed in seven months in January (+3.4%), manufacturing sales fell 1.6% to $55.

4 billion in February on lower sales of transportation equipment," Statistics Canada said in its report on Thursday.

The decline was in large part due to a continuing semiconductor shortage, the agency said. The semiconductor shortage has also plagued the US auto industry, with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan personally taking the lead on the issue.

The decline was partially offset by gains in the petroleum and coal product, chemical, and wood product industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Canada Lead January February August 2020 Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.