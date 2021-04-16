TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Canada's manufacturing sector saw its largest decline since the August 2020 in February, the state statistics agency said in its monthly manufacturing report.

"Following the largest increase observed in seven months in January (+3.4%), manufacturing sales fell 1.6% to $55.

4 billion in February on lower sales of transportation equipment," Statistics Canada said in its report on Thursday.

The decline was in large part due to a continuing semiconductor shortage, the agency said. The semiconductor shortage has also plagued the US auto industry, with US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan personally taking the lead on the issue.

The decline was partially offset by gains in the petroleum and coal product, chemical, and wood product industries.