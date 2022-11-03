UrduPoint.com

Canada's Military-Industrial Base Can Not Sustain Prolonged War - Chief Of Defense Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Canada's Military-Industrial Base Can Not Sustain Prolonged War - Chief of Defense Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada's industrial base is not prepared to sustain the country's armed forces through any long war, Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I am very concerned: I don't think the defense industrial base in my own country is where it needs to be to support (a) conflict of any duration," Eyre said on Wednesday. "We've got some real challenges. There's just not the capacity there. The supply chains are much more complex than they were before."

Canada's military-industrial base was still on a peacetime footing and there was a need for much larger and secure supply sources for rare earths - largely mined and controlled by China - micro electronics and computer chips, Eyre said.

"It is going to take time and money to develop. ...Great power war is not (a) short war. It is (a) long war," he said.

Canada has the third largest Ukrainian population in the world and the West must continue to stand firm behind Ukraine in its current conflict with Russia even if Moscow ever uses a tactical nuclear weapon there, Eyre added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia China Canada Nuclear Money Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

4 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

4 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

4 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

4 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

4 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.