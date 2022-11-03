(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canada's industrial base is not prepared to sustain the country's armed forces through any long war, Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I am very concerned: I don't think the defense industrial base in my own country is where it needs to be to support (a) conflict of any duration," Eyre said on Wednesday. "We've got some real challenges. There's just not the capacity there. The supply chains are much more complex than they were before."

Canada's military-industrial base was still on a peacetime footing and there was a need for much larger and secure supply sources for rare earths - largely mined and controlled by China - micro electronics and computer chips, Eyre said.

"It is going to take time and money to develop. ...Great power war is not (a) short war. It is (a) long war," he said.

Canada has the third largest Ukrainian population in the world and the West must continue to stand firm behind Ukraine in its current conflict with Russia even if Moscow ever uses a tactical nuclear weapon there, Eyre added.