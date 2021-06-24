Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) of the natural resources sector rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) of the natural resources sector rose 2.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

It was the third consecutive quarterly increase. The rise in the natural resources sector was strong, compared with economy-wide real GDP which increased 1.

4 percent, reflecting growing demand for natural resource products as the country recovers from the pandemic.

The first quarter real natural resource GDP increase was broad-based.

The real GDP of the energy subsector added 2.6 percent, largely from export-led gains in production due to increased consumption and positive price trends.

The real GDP of the mineral and mining subsector rose 5.1 percent for the third consecutive quarter as production increased following rising prices.