OTTAWA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed to 3.3 billion Canadian Dollars in November 2020 from the previous month's 3.7 billion Canadian dollars, Statistics Canada said Friday.

In November, Canada's merchandise exports rose 0.5 percent, with gold exports posting the largest increase while imports edged down 0.3 percent due to decreased imports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts. As a result, the country's trade deficit with the world narrowed in November.

Following a number of significant increases and decreases earlier in the year of 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of change in Canada's trade activity slowed in November, with total trade up 0.1 percent, the smallest monthly percentage change in the year.

Canada's total exports grew 0.5 percent in November to 46.8 billion Canadian dollars, which were 1.5 billion Canadian dollars below the pre-pandemic mark set in February.

Despite the exports growth, seven out of 11 product sections posted declines. In real terms, total exports rose 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the country's total imports declined 0.3 percent in November to 50.1 billion Canadian dollars, which was still above pre-pandemic levels. This was the first decline after five consecutive months of growth. In real terms, imports fell 0.7 percent.

In November, monthly service exports were up 1 percent to 9.4 billion Canadian dollars while service imports edged down 0.1 percent to 9.3 billion Canadian dollars.

When international trade in goods and services are combined, exports increased 0.6 percent to 56.2 billion Canadian dollars in November and imports fell 0.3 percent to 59.4 billion Canadian dollars. As a result, Canada's international trade deficit for goods and services combined was 3.2 billion Canadian dollars in November.