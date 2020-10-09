UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Unemployment Rate Drops To 9% Following Jobs Gain - Statistics Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:31 PM

Canada's Unemployment Rate Drops to 9% Following Jobs Gain - Statistics Agency

The Canadian economy added 378,000 jobs in September reducing the unemployment rate to 9 percent, the country's statistics agency said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Canadian economy added 378,000 jobs in September reducing the unemployment rate to 9 percent, the country's statistics agency said on Friday.

"Following an increase of 246,000 (+1.4%) in August, employment rose by 378,000 (+2.1%) in September. The unemployment rate declined 1.2 percentage points to 9.0% in September, down from the peak of 13.7% in May," Statistics Canada said in its Labor Force Survey.

The job gains brought the Canadian economy to within 720,000 (-3.7%) of its pre-pandemic levels, although the country's unemployment rate is the second highest among G7 countries above the OECD average of 7.

4%.

The recorded employment gains were on the strength of 334,000 full-time vacancies, an increase of 2.1%, the report said.

The report does come amid fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 and renewed shutdowns. On Thursday, the country recorded its third highest daily increase of COVID-19 infections and preliminary numbers suggest that may be surpassed on Friday. As a result, Quebec is introducing partial shutdowns of certain businesses for 20 days and reports out of Ontario say the provincial government in that province will follow suit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Job Ontario May August September From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Nadal into 13th French Open final

2 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat Will Visit India to Advance Glo ..

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani stresses coordinated efforts for enhancin ..

2 minutes ago

Lukoil Considering Many Offshore Oil Projects in W ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria, N. Macedonia set 1-month deadline to res ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.