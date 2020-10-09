(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Canadian economy added 378,000 jobs in September reducing the unemployment rate to 9 percent, the country's statistics agency said on Friday.

"Following an increase of 246,000 (+1.4%) in August, employment rose by 378,000 (+2.1%) in September. The unemployment rate declined 1.2 percentage points to 9.0% in September, down from the peak of 13.7% in May," Statistics Canada said in its Labor Force Survey.

The job gains brought the Canadian economy to within 720,000 (-3.7%) of its pre-pandemic levels, although the country's unemployment rate is the second highest among G7 countries above the OECD average of 7.

4%.

The recorded employment gains were on the strength of 334,000 full-time vacancies, an increase of 2.1%, the report said.

The report does come amid fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 and renewed shutdowns. On Thursday, the country recorded its third highest daily increase of COVID-19 infections and preliminary numbers suggest that may be surpassed on Friday. As a result, Quebec is introducing partial shutdowns of certain businesses for 20 days and reports out of Ontario say the provincial government in that province will follow suit.