Canada's Unemployment Rate Reaches Historic High Of 13.7% In May - Stats Canada

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Canada's unemployment rate reached a historic high of 13.7 percent in May as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy, Statistics Canada said in its monthly jobs report released on Friday.

"The unemployment rate was 13.7% in May, the highest rate recorded since comparable data became available in 1976," the Federal statistics agency said in the Labor Force Survey report for May 2020. "In February, prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the unemployment rate was 5.6%. It increased to 7.8% in March and 13.0% in April."

