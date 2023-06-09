The Canadian unemployment rate rose from 5% to 5.2% after remaining unchanged for nine months, Statistics Canada said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Canadian unemployment rate rose from 5% to 5.2% after remaining unchanged for nine months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

"The unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 5.2%�the first increase since August 2022," StatCan said in its May 2023 labor survey.

According to the labor survey, the provinces of Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador saw declines in employment, by 0.3%, 1%, and 1.8%, respectively. Manitoba, in contrast, recorded a 1.2% rise in employment.

Business, building and other support services as well as professional, scientific, and technical services observed the greatest losses in terms of employment, losing 31,000 and 13,000 employees, respectively.

Manufacturing, "other services" and utilities added 13,000, 11,000 and 4,200 new jobs, respectively.