Canada's Wage Subsidy In Response To COVID-19 Extended Until End Of August - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Canada's Wage Subsidy in Response to COVID-19 Extended Until End of August - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the government's wage subsidy program will be extended until the end of August.

"This morning, I can confirm that we will extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy by another three months to the end of August," Trudeau said during the daily novel coronavirus pandemic briefing.

The prime minister sidestepped questions about the extension of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit - a $354 weekly benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - which some have suggested demotivates workers from returning to work. So far only $2.38 billion out of the allotted $51.78 billion program have been distributed to businesses.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is also being extended to registered Canadian amateur athletic associations and journalism organizations, as well as private colleges, schools, and other entities.

Under the government's Emergency Wage Subsidy program, businesses that have seen revenues drop by at least 15 percent in March and 30 percent onward can apply to receive 75 percent in wage subsidies to keep employees on payroll while much of the economy remains paralyzed.

According to government data, employers have filed 132,481 applications for the program. The program is expected to provide compensation to nearly 1.7 million workers.

In total, the Trudeau government has committed $107.50 billion in direct stimulus measures as the economy will likely remain beset by the virus in the coming months. It is estimated that the programs will push budget deficit to $181 billion in 2020-2021 fiscal year - 12.7 percent of the GDP and the largest on record.

