UrduPoint.com

Canadian Armed Forces Numbers' Shrinking As Departures Outpace Recruitment - Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Canadian Armed Forces Numbers' Shrinking as Departures Outpace Recruitment - Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The number of Canadian service members fell by 1,200 in 2021 and the crisis might deepen as the number of departures has significantly outpaced recruitment, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Joe Paul told Canadian Press.

"The numbers are not as high as we would like. And if we remain on the same trajectory, unfortunately, we can probably anticipate shrinking by another 800," Paul said on Wednesday.

The commander explained that the given number is equivalent to an entire battle group and the situation is raising concern as Canada is increasingly committing to deploy more troops abroad, notably in Latvia, where it pledged to double the size of the current 2,000-servicemember contingent in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Paul said he would be traveling to Europe in February to directly address the issue with NATO partners to find the most effective way to improve the situation.

Canada will seek to determine how many troops and equipment it is expected to permanently deploy in Latvia, to better assess what will be kept home, Paul added.

"If we were to generate two battle groups in Latvia, sustained, we cannot do it," Paul said, adding that everything would "break up" once the time comes to reconstitute lost troops.

On October 6, Canada's Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre announced sweeping course corrections as the military suffers from significant personnel shortages.

The military has said it plans to have 101,500 staffers, of whom 71,500 would be active soldiers and 30,000 reservists. As of July, Canada's regular force has approximately 63,500 service members.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Russia Europe Canada Same Latvia February July October From

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

4 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

5 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

5 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.