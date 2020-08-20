Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle Metals Price Case - Justice Dept.

The Toronto-based Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to pay the US government more than $60 million to settle criminal charges in a metals price manipulation scheme, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Toronto-based Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to pay the US government more than $60 million to settle criminal charges in a metals price manipulation scheme, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank)... has entered into a resolution with the Department of Justice to resolve criminal charges related to a price manipulation scheme involving thousands of episodes of unlawful trading activity by four traders in the precious metals futures contracts markets," the release said.

The Justice Department noted that the Bank of Nova Scotia is a global banking and financial services firm.

"For over eight years, Scotiabank traders placed thousands of orders for precious metals futures contracts in an attempt to manipulate prices for their own and the bank's benefit and to deceive other market participants," Justice Department Criminal Division's Fraud Section chief Robert Zink said in the release.

The deferred prosecution agreement includes a criminal monetary penalty at the top of the US Sentencing Guidelines range, money to compensate victims and an independent compliance monitor reflecting the seriousness of the offense, the release said.