Canadian Businesses' Research And Development Hit Record $30.4B
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Canadian businesses' research and development (R&D) hit a record-high level of $30.4 billion in 2022, the country's statistical agency said in a report on Thursday.
The figure was an increase of 9.4% from 2021, according to the report by Statistics Canada.
The agency said preliminary data for 2023 indicate that R&D spending continued to rise, but at a slower pace with an increase of 3.4%, or $1 billion, to a projected $31.4 billion last year.
For 2024, businesses are optimistic with indications that R&D spending intentions will increase by $1.
5 billion, or 4.8%, to reach $32.9 billion.
"R&D plays a crucial role in using discoveries to develop new and improved products and processes to bring to the market, especially in fields like healthcare and information technology," said the report.
The agency said R&D activities are predominantly knowledge-based, as they require highly educated and qualified experts to conduct experiments, manage projects, provide technical and scientific advice, and support operations.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb for optimizing Pakistan-Oman investment, trade flows56 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for adopting best pay scales to promote higher education1 hour ago
-
Chinese automaker FAW Jiefang posts record overseas sales in Jan-Aug1 hour ago
-
Pak,Tajikistan parliamentary friendship group holds briefing session2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish2 hours ago
-
Ahsan stresses collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable economic goals2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs.262,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
SCCI for simplifying business visa, exchange of delegations to enhance Pak-US trade2 hours ago
-
KPBoIT discusses Lakeshore Tourism Project at Khanpur2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Provincial governments to submit cotton damage report in next week4 hours ago