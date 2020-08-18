UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland Sworn In As New Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland Sworn in as New Finance Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been sworn in as the country's new Minister of Finance at a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Liberal Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc will take over for Freeland as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Ottawa Justin Trudeau Government

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

16 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

17 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

1 hour ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Urges All Malians to Preserve Country's D ..

10 minutes ago

All institutions effectively working for country's ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.