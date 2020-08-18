Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland Sworn in as New Finance Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been sworn in as the country's new Minister of Finance at a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Liberal Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc will take over for Freeland as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.