Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Freeland Sworn In As New Finance Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:40 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been sworn in as the country's new Minister of Finance at a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Liberal Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc will take over for Freeland as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.