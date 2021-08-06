Canadian Economy Adds 94,000 Jobs in July Slashing Unemployment Rate - Statistics Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Canadian economy added 94,000 jobs in July, lowering the unemployment rate by 0.3 percent, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Employment rose by 94,000 (+0.5 percent) in July, adding to an increase of 231,000 (+1.2 percent) in June," Statistics Canada said in its monthly Labor Force Survey.

The unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percent to 7.5 percent, Statistics Canada also said. The employment increase recouped the job losses the economy experienced in April and May - at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The private sector led job creation in July, the report said. The majority of new jobs were full-time positions, the first such increase since March.

However, the number of employed Canadian remains 246,000 - 1.3 percent - below pre-pandemic levels observed in February 2020, which means that the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again missed its target to restore the employment levels by June.