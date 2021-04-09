UrduPoint.com
Canadian Economy Adds Over 300,000 Jobs In March - Statistics Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Canadian Economy Adds Over 300,000 Jobs in March - Statistics Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Canadian economy added 303,000 jobs in March, reducing the country's unemployment rate to its lowest level since February 2020, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Employment rose by 303,000 (+1.6 percent) in March. Combined with an increase of 259,000 (+1.4 percent) in February, this brought employment to within 1.5 percent (-296,000) of its February 2020 level. The unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5 percent, the lowest level since February 2020," Statistics Canada said in its Labor Force Survey for March.

Most of the job gains were in the private sector as many businesses continued to reopen following government-mandated lockdowns in December and January due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency noted that while most demographic groups continue to bounce back from the economic effects of the pandemic, young women continue to face difficulties in the job market, with employment levels among women aged 15 to 24 remains 6.5 percent higher than male counterparts.

Statistics Canada also warned of trouble ahead as several provinces reintroduce restrictions to combat the so-called "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

