Canadian Economy Enters Recession in First Quarter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Think Tank

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Canadian economy entered a recession in the first quarter of 2020 as the economy continues to be devastated by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a report by a Canadian think tank said.

"Members agreed that by applying the Council's methodology to the preliminary data available, Canada entered a recession in the first quarter of 2020," the C.D. Howe Institute's business Cycle Council said on Friday.

The Council, which meets once annually or in times of an impending entry or exit from a recession, said that the GDP contraction of 9 percent in March - corresponding to a quarterly decline of 2.

6 percent - indicates that any future correction is unlikely to overturn this large of a regression.

The Council added that the cycle peak likely came in February as GDP and employment figures for the months of January and February were at the very least flat.

On Thursday, a report from Canada's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected that the country faces the largest economic decline in recorded history of 12 percent in 2020.