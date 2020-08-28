Canadian Economy Experiences Historic 38.7% Decline in Q2 - Statistics Agency

The Canadian economy plunged by a historic 38.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as much of the economy remained shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state statistics agency said in a report on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Canadian economy plunged by a historic 38.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as much of the economy remained shuttered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state statistics agency said in a report on Friday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) fell 11.5% in the second quarter," Statistics Canada said.

"Expressed at an annualized rate, real GDP fell 38.7% in the second quarter."

In comparison, the US economy contracted by 31.7 percent in the second quarter.

The agency added that most parts of the GDP posted record declines and that household spending plummeted by 13.1 percent.

The record plunge follows an 8.2 percent contraction in the first quarter of 2020 after strict measures were imposed to fight COVID-19.