UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Economy Faces Long Recovery From 'Very Deep Hole' - Central Bank Governor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Canadian Economy Faces Long Recovery From 'Very Deep Hole' - Central Bank Governor

The Canadian economy faces a long and challenging recovery following the crisis spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a virtual panel on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Canadian economy faces a long and challenging recovery following the crisis spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a virtual panel on Thursday.

"The pandemic has put us in a very deep hole and we still have a long climb ahead," Macklem said.

Canada's central bank chief said while the early stage of the economic recovery has exceeded earlier projections, the economy has hit different segments of the population with varying degrees of severity.

Macklem said the pandemic has disproportionately hit Canadian women and young people. Employment among young men and women remains 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels - the largest gap among the main demographic groups by a wide margin, according to the latest government data.

Macklem added that an uneven recovery poses a threat to the entire economy.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada maintained the target overnight rate of 0.25 percent - the effective lower bound - which has been in place since the onset of the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Canada Bank Young Women Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

41 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

3 minutes ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

3 minutes ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.