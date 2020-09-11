Canadian Economy Faces Long Recovery From 'Very Deep Hole' - Central Bank Governor

The Canadian economy faces a long and challenging recovery following the crisis spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a virtual panel on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Canadian economy faces a long and challenging recovery following the crisis spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told a virtual panel on Thursday.

"The pandemic has put us in a very deep hole and we still have a long climb ahead," Macklem said.

Canada's central bank chief said while the early stage of the economic recovery has exceeded earlier projections, the economy has hit different segments of the population with varying degrees of severity.

Macklem said the pandemic has disproportionately hit Canadian women and young people. Employment among young men and women remains 15 percent below pre-pandemic levels - the largest gap among the main demographic groups by a wide margin, according to the latest government data.

Macklem added that an uneven recovery poses a threat to the entire economy.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada maintained the target overnight rate of 0.25 percent - the effective lower bound - which has been in place since the onset of the pandemic.