Canadian Economy Grows By 0.4% In February, Still 2% Off Pre-Pandemic Levels - StatCan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:25 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Canadian economy grew by 0.4 percent in February but remains 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4% in February, following 0.7% growth in January," Statistics Canada said in its monthly economic report. "However, total economic activity was about 2% below the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic."

The slim rise in economic activity was spurred by increased retail trade, with businesses re-opening following the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in January.

Goods-producing industries saw a decline of 0.2 percent - the first since April 2020, the report said.

Overall, 14 of the 20 industrial sectors reported economic growth in February.

Canada expects its GDP and employment levels to reach pre-pandemic levels at some point during 2021, according to the Federal budget delivered last week.

