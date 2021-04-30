Canadian Economy Grows by 0.4% in February, Still 2% off Pre-Pandemic Levels - StatCan

The Canadian economy grew by 0.4 percent in February but remains 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, the state statistics agency said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Canadian economy grew by 0.4 percent in February but remains 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, the state statistics agency said on Friday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4% in February, following 0.7% growth in January," Statistics Canada said in its monthly economic report. "However, total economic activity was about 2% below the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic."

The slim rise in economic activity was spurred by increased retail trade, with businesses re-opening following the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in January.

Goods-producing industries saw a decline of 0.2 percent - the first since April 2020, the report said.

Overall, 14 of the 20 industrial sectors reported economic growth in February.

Canada expects its GDP and employment levels to reach pre-pandemic levels at some point during 2021, according to the Federal budget delivered last week.