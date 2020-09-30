Canadian Economy to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level by 2022 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Canadian economy is expected to recover to the pre-coronavirus pandemic levels by early 2022, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) said in a report on Tuesday.

"We project that growth in real GDP will slow considerably from its recent pace. As the labour market recovers and household and business confidence improve, the economy will recuperate more of the initial loss in output. We project that the level of real GDP will reach its pre-crisis level by early-2022," the report said.

In the Economic and Fiscal Outlook for September, the PBO warned that the "COVID-19 pandemic and oil price shocks will have a permanent impact on the Canadian economy."

The Canadian economy will decline by a 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.6 percent by the end of 2024 compared to projections produced in last November's fiscal outlook, the report said.

The Fiscal Outlook also warned that the current projections could be undermined by a second-wave-induced shutdown and increased rates on government borrowing.

The PBO said in the report that Canada's economic recovery will continue to be hampered by the slow recovery of global oil prices.

The PBO said it projects West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Western Canada Select prices will be lower on average at $15 and $8, respectively, compared to the November 2019 Fiscal Outlook.

Economists have pointed to increasing signs of Canada's economic recovery stalling with retail sales significantly slowing in July and following a report that 56,296 businesses closed in June.

In June, Fitch Ratings stripped Canada of its AAA debt rating citing a deterioration of the country's public finances and later warned of another downgrade if the Federal government does not get its finances in order.