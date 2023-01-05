Canadian Exports Fell to $47.5Bln in November 2022 as Energy Sales Decreased - StatCan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Canadian exports fell by 2.3% to C$64.4 billion (US$47.5 billion) in November 2022, as the country sold less energy products for a fifth consecutive month, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Thursday.

"Total exports fell 2.3% in November to $64.4 billion. Declines were observed in eight of the 11 product sections, with exports of energy products leading the decreases. Excluding energy products, exports were down 1.5%. In real (or volume) terms, total exports declined 1.4% in November," Statistics Canada said in a press release.

November marked the fifth consecutive month that marked declining exports of Canadian energy products, the release said.

Coal, natural gas, crude oil and petroleum products fell by 24.3%, 13.1%, 1.8% and 7.9%, respectively.

While the coal decrease in coal exports was mainly due to lower demand in Asian countries, gas and crude oil exports fell due to lower maker prices and milder temperatures across Canada and the United States, which in turn increased production, the release said.

Statistics Canada also said in the release that the country's imports decreased by 2.1%.

Canada's trade balance with its global partners went from a $95.9 million surplus to a $30.3 deficit, the release added.