UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Government Approves Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion - Trudeau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:00 AM

Canadian Government Approves Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Canadian government has approved the resumption of work to complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a press conference in Ottawa.

"Today, I am announcing that our government has approved the Trans Mountain expansion project... [which puts] Canada in a stronger strategic position to create more good middle class jobs," Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Canada will be less dependent on the United States and will have access to the growing Asian market as a result of the project, Trudeau added. The decision will boost the country's energy workers who had suffered "far too long" while the project languished, the Canadian prime minister said.

The pipeline was bought by the Canadian government from the Texas--based Kinder Morgan infrastructure company as a way out of regulatory and political uncertainty that led the company to abandon the project.

Trudeau said the company plans to have shovels in the ground this construction season.

If completed, the expansion would nearly triple the capacity of the pipeline that runs from Edmonton in the western oil-rich province of Alberta to Burnaby on British Columbia's Pacific coast but it has previously been opposed by environmental and First Nation groups.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Company Ottawa Edmonton Columbia United States Justin Trudeau Market From Government Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

3 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

3 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.