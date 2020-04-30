Canadian Govt Processes More Than 10Mln Applications for COVID-19 Benefit - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) More than 10.15 million applications have been processed for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Benefit, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough said on Wednesday.

"Public servants have now processed over 10.15 million applications to date, under the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit," Qualtrough said.

The latest Government of Canada data shows that 7.26 million unique applicants have applied for the emergency benefit, including some 316,000 submissions this week alone. More than $18 billion worth of emergency income support has already been distributed.

The figures include those who applied for employment insurance and sickness benefits but were subsequently transferred to the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit program on April 6, Employment and Social Development Canada told Sputnik last week.

Last month, the government announced the establishment of Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, $1,400 taxable benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is expected to cost $17 billion.

Canada has a labor force of 20 million people out of a 31 million working-age population.

Earlier in April, Statistics Canada reported that more than a million Canadians lost their jobs in March, pushing the unemployment rate up 2.2 percentage points to 7.8 percent - the largest one-month increase since comparable data became available in 1976.