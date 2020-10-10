TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Canadian government is extending a number of support programs amid a second round of shutdowns in response to new coronavirus cases, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"Today, we are announcing additional targeted support for businesses and their workers," Freeland told reporters on Friday.

Freeland said that government will introduce the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) to replace the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA), which had not worked as well as intended.

The new measures will be available until the middle of next summer and rent assistance will go directly to tenants instead of the landlords, an allegedly problematic feature of the predecessor program, she said.

Freeland noted that the total cost of the programs until the end of 2020 is $14.62 billion and the support will automatically be adjusted in accordance with businesses' performance.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said 2,436 new coronavirus cases were reported as of Friday - the largest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic. A combined 2,041 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 177,600, according to data released by provincial health agencies on Friday.

Trudeau called the latest figures a "tipping point" in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, while the public health agency called for a stronger response to bring the rising number of cases under control.