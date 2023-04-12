Canadian High Commissioner calls on Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.

Syed Naveed Qamar appreciated the upcoming Canadian General Preferential Tariff (GPT+) program for developing countries and expressed hope that launching of GPT+ Program in Pakistan would be more beneficial to new proposed sectors such as apparel and footwear. He hoped that Canada will also consider including more sectors of textiles in the proposed scheme, said a press release issued here.

Commerce Minister urged for facilitation in the issuance of visas to the business community for participation in exhibitions and other business events, especially for upcoming exhibitions in Canada i.e. Sial food Fair, (Food & Beverages).

Canadian High Commissioner acknowledged Minister's concerns and assured that the Canadian government is working for further facilitation and speeding up the visa process.

Minister also appreciated that Pakistani exports to Canada were higher than its imports, with a trade surplus for Pakistan.