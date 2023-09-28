Canadian High Commissioner Visits PSX
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 09:04 PM
Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon along with Commercial Counselor Michael Lazaruk and Trade Commissioner Athar Abbashere on Thursday paid a visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)
The Managing Director and CEO psx Farrukh H.
Khan, along with PSX board member, Nadeem Naqvi and the PSX management team held a meeting with visiting Canadian diplomats and discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to
the economy as a whole and the capital markets in particular.
The trade and economic team from the High Commission of Canada was also present in the meeting which enabled a discussion on further development of trade between Canada and Pakistan.
The distinguished guests were given a tour of the Exchange, in particular the Trading Hall of the Stock Exchange. They also ceremoniously struck the gong to mark their visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange.