Canadian High Commissioner Visits PSX

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 09:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon along with Commercial Counselor Michael Lazaruk and Trade Commissioner Athar Abbashere on Thursday paid a visit to pakistan stock exchange (PSX).

The Managing Director and CEO psx Farrukh H.

Khan, along with PSX board member, Nadeem Naqvi and the PSX management team held a meeting with visiting Canadian diplomats and discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to
the economy as a whole and the capital markets in particular.

The trade and economic team from the High Commission of Canada was also present in the meeting which enabled a discussion on further development of trade between Canada and Pakistan.

The distinguished guests were given a tour of the Exchange, in particular the Trading Hall of the Stock Exchange. They also ceremoniously struck the gong to mark their visit to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

