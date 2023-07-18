Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Since 2021 - Statistics Agency

Inflation levels in Canada fell to 2.8% in June from 3.4% in May, reaching the lowest point for the past two years, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Inflation levels in Canada fell to 2.8% in June from 3.4% in May, reaching the lowest point for the past two years, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% year over year in June, following a 3.4% increase in May. While deceleration was fairly broad-based, another base-year effect in gasoline prices led the slowdown in the CPI. Excluding gasoline, headline inflation would have been 4.0% in June, following a 4.4% increase in May," the statement said.

The statistics agency also said despite lower inflationary levels, Canadians continue to observe elevated prices in some areas, notably in groceries and mortgage interest costs, respectively 9.1% and 30.1%.

Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland added during a teleconference from India that inflation numbers are back in the Bank of Canada target range of 2% after a reaching a high 8.

1% in June 2022, noting that the current rate is the lowest amongst G7 members.

Freeland also acknowledged that grocery prices remained high, and that although the financial rebates distributed earlier this month of up to C$500 ($379) for families of four would not compensate all Canadian for the current costs, it would be a relief for many others.

The minister added that it was important for businesses to do their part in combating inflation, and to recognize that the prices of groceries need to come down, further adding that she counts on food retailers to behave responsibly and support Canadians with a better pricing approach.