Canadian Investment In Building Construction Plunges By Nearly Half In April Amid Pandemic

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:20 AM

Canadian Investment in Building Construction Plunges by Nearly Half in April Amid Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Canadian investment in building construction plunged by a historically high 45.9 percent in April as the economy grounded to a halt amid skyrocketing novel coronavirus infections, Statistics Canada said in a report.

"Investment in building construction plunged 45.9% to $8.4 billion [$6.

21 billion USD] in April compared with the previous month," Statistics Canada said in its Investment in Building Construction report for the month released on Monday.

The decline is the largest on record, since data collection began back to 2010. The previous high was recorded in August 2017 - a 3.9 percent decrease.

The country's Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is projecting a 6.8 percent decline in real GDP decline for the upcoming fiscal year, as the pandemic continues to exact its toll on the country's economy.

