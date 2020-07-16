UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Manufacturing Sales Up Over 10% In May, Still Down 28% Since Pandemic - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

Canadian Manufacturing Sales Up Over 10% in May, Still Down 28% Since Pandemic - Report

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Canadian manufacturing sales rose by more than 10 percent in May but still remain a ways off prepandemic levels, the Federal statistics agency said in its Monthly Survey of Manufacturing for May 2020.

"Manufacturing sales increased 10.7% to $40.2 billion [$29.77 billion USD] in May following a record 27.9% decline in April, as many manufacturers resumed operations following full or partial shutdowns related to COVID-19 during the previous month," Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

"Nevertheless, total manufacturing sales in May were 28.4% below their pre-pandemic level in February."

The survey also found that more than four-fifths - 80.9 percent - of manufacturers reported disruptions to their operations triggered by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The report found that miscellaneous, printing, clothing and furniture manufacturers were impacted the most.

Statistics Canada said that 24.3 percent of businesses said that they have a recovery plan in place.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada February April May 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

2 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

7 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.