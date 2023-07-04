Open Menu

Canadian Oil Giant Says Almost Completely Restored Oil Production After Fires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) One of the largest oil companies in Canada, Paramount Resources, said on Tuesday that it had almost completely restored oil production, the volume of which was reduced due to large-scale forest fires in the country.

"Paramount Resources Ltd ... is pleased to advise that it has successfully restored all but approximately 2,500 Boe/d of the production that had been curtailed as a result of the Alberta wildfires," the company said in a statement.

The expected sales volumes in the first half of 2023 would reach approximately 92,500 barrels per day compared to a previous guidance of 96,000 to 101,000 barrels per day, it added.

The company will continue to work on the full restoration of production, the statement read.

More than 400 wildfires have ravaged Canadian forests in recent weeks, from the provinces of British Columbia to Nova Scotia. The country has called in the armed forces to help fight the fires.

Canadian media reported that the wildfires also hit the country's oil and gas industry, forcing companies to reduce production. In particular, Chevron and Paramount Resources jointly reduced production in the amount equivalent to at least 240,000 barrels of oil per day.

