UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Prices Up Sharply In June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:53 PM

Canadian prices up sharply in June

The consumer price index in Canada rose 0.7 percent in June for the biggest year-on-year increase since 2011, the government reported Wednesday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The consumer price index in Canada rose 0.7 percent in June for the biggest year-on-year increase since 2011, the government reported Wednesday.

This came after two straight months of decline in the CPI due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was larger than the 0.2 percent year-over-year rise that analysts had expected.

Stripping away volatile gasoline costs, the CPI rose 1.

2 percent last month, Statistics Canada said.

The two month stretch of falling prices -- 0.4 percent in May and 0.2 percent in April -- had not happened since 2009.

Prices shot back up in June because of increases in food, housing, passenger vehicles and clothing.

Many clothing stores reopened in June as pandemic lockdowns were eased in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the agency said.

Meat prices also rose 8 percent year on year in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Canada Vehicles Ontario Price April May June Government Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.