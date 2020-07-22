Canadian prices up sharply in June

The consumer price index in Canada rose 0.7 percent in June for the biggest year-on-year increase since 2011, the government reported Wednesday

This came after two straight months of decline in the CPI due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was larger than the 0.2 percent year-over-year rise that analysts had expected.

Stripping away volatile gasoline costs, the CPI rose 1.

2 percent last month, Statistics Canada said.

The two month stretch of falling prices -- 0.4 percent in May and 0.2 percent in April -- had not happened since 2009.

Prices shot back up in June because of increases in food, housing, passenger vehicles and clothing.

Many clothing stores reopened in June as pandemic lockdowns were eased in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, the agency said.

Meat prices also rose 8 percent year on year in June.